“Queenie” now a remnant low, may dissipate in next 12 hours: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — “Queenie” has weakened into a remnant low.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the remnant low, however, may bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Caraga and Davao Oriental.

PAGASA said the low-pressure area was so far estimated 420 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It is moving northwestward at 20 km/h.

“This remnant low will continue moving generally northwestward and may dissipate in the next 12 hours,” the weather bureau said.