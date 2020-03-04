QCPD forms special task force to probe shooting of Kim Chiu’s van

(Eagle News) — The Quezon City Police District on Wednesday, March 4, created a special task force to probe the shooting of the vehicle carrying actress Kim Chiu and several others.

The police made the announcement as it had yet to determine a motive for the shooting in the corner of Katipinan and C.P. Garcia Avenues in Quezon City past 6 a.m.

The police said the vehicle of Chiu, who was unharmed, was shot eight times, but the van only sustained seven bullet marks.

Her driver, Wilfredo Taberna, and her assistant Mayrin Nasara were also unharmed.

“I was so scared, I dont know what to feel right now. Wala naman akong kaaway or ka atraso. Why me?” Chiu asked in an Instagram post.