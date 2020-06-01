QC to launch online system for permit application, business renewal

(Eagle News) – The Quezon City government will launch a new system to allow for the online submission of applications for building permits and business licenses, the local government announced on Sunday, May 31.

This is to limit face to face interactions between citizens and city hall employees, in compliance with social distancing protocols.

Margarita Santos, head of the city’s Business Permit and Licensing Division (BPLD), said that they are implementing a strict policy against walk-in applicants.

“For those who prefer to personally submit their application, they will still have to schedule an appointment with us and wait for the appointment confirmation email,” said Santos.

According to the city government’s advisory, “[s]tarting June 1, applicants who wish to get or renew their business permit are advised to download and fill out the Unified Business Permit Application Form”.

The accomplished form must be submitted via email to the BPLD for evaluation.

An acknowledgement will then be sent to the applicant as to the status of the application.

Applicants were also advised to use bank payment via Landbank, instead of lining up at the city hall.

Eagle News Service