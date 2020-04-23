QC reports ten more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Quezon City government has reported ten more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1072.

According to the local government, the number was based on Department of Health data.

Of the figure, 763 have been validated by the Quezon City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit and district health offices so far.

Batasan Hills still had the most cases, at 35.

Batasan Hills also had the most deaths, at seven, followed by Tandang Sora at six.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 101 have died while 112 have recovered.

Among those who came in contact with COVID-19 cases, 203 are suspected cases.