QC Mayor Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has tested positive for COVID-19.

Belmonte herself made the announcement on the city government’s official Facebook page on Wednesday, July 8.

“Sa ngayon, maayos po ang aking kalagayan at wala po akong nararamdamang anumang sintomas,” she said.

She said she was strictly following all Department of Health quarantine protocols.

The Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit has also initiated contact tracing procedures.

Belmonte said her office and city hall common areas are also temporarily closed for disinfection.

“Nangyari po ito sa kabila ng aking ibayong pag-iingat, pagsusuot ng facemask, madalas na paghugas ng kamay, at social distancing. Kaya sana ay magsilbi itong paalala na ang COVID-19 ay tunay na isang kakaibang sakit na dapat pag-ingatan pa nang lubusan,” she said.

She said she would continue to monitor the city’s operations.