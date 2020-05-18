QC Hall of Justice on lockdown starting May 18 following reported death of suspected COVID-19 case

(Eagle News) — The Quezon City Hall of Justice is on lockdown starting today, May 18.

While the Office of the Executive Judge, Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert, denied an employee of the QC Metropolitan Trial Court or the Regional Trial Court died of suspected COVID-19, she said there were “circulating and unconfirmed news that an employee of another agency holding office at the building died of severe pneumonia and COVID-19, and that said employee went to the Hall of Justice, Quezon City a few days before dying.”

“Considering that the instant matter still needs to be verified and, if true, contact tracing and building disinfection must be first undertaken, upon the authority of the Hon. Midas P. Marquez, (Supreme) Court administrator, the Hall of Justice (main and annex) will be on lockdown beginning May 18, 2020 until further notice,”she said.

She said pursuant to SC Administrative Circular No. 39-2020, all initiatory pleadings in civil and criminal cases including criminal complaints, information and applications for bail, shall be filed electronically and received by the Office of the RTC and the MeTC through their official email addresses as posted on the Supreme Court website.

Pleadings and other court submissions on pending cases may be filed directly with the branch where the case is pending through their official email addresses as well.

“All inquiries may be directed to the official hotline numbers of the RTC and MeTC as posted on the Supreme Court website,” she said.