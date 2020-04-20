QC gov’t to add COVID-19 testing centers

(Eagle News)–The Quezon City government is scheduled to add community-based testing centers to accommodate individuals suspected of having COVID-19.

In a statement, the local government said the locations of the centers in Districts 1, 2 and 3 are still being finalized but will be opened on Tuesday.

The first community-based testing center inaugurated last week at the Quezon City Experience (QCX) in Quezon Memorial Circle (QMC) will cater to District 4 residents while the District 5 testing center will be located at SB Park Novaliches.

District 6’s testing center is located at the University of the Philippines’ Asian Institute of Tourism along Commonwealth Avenue.

According to the local government, the testing centers will have swab booths and will target 50 tests per day, including blood testing and x-ray examination.

District health officers will man and supervise the booths, the local government said.

Specimens from these facilities will be forwarded to the Lung Center of the Philippines and St. Luke’s Medical Center-Quezon City for testing.

The local government said those who would like to undergo testing can coordinate with their barangay health officers for initial interview and assessment.