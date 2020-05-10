QC gov’t starts probe of some barangay officials, employees for alleged abuse of power, neglect of duty in SAP distribution

(Eagle News)–The Quezon City government has initiated a probe of some barangay officials and employees who allegedly abused their power or neglected their duties in the distribution of cash aid under the Social Amelioration Program.

In a statement, the local government said it would issue show cause orders in the coming days following complaints ranging from the illegal replication of SAP forms, the deprivation of SAP forms to qualified beneficiaries in favor of preferred but unqualified recipients or relatives, the illegal deduction of “processing fees”, “donations” and “membership dues” from cash aid, and the redistribution of cash aid to several beneficiaries after the scheduled payout.

The Quezon City Legal Department said the employees and barangay officials may face administrative cases and may be held criminally liable for violations of RA 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, Falsification, fraud against the public treasury, malversation, and robbery.

“All Quezon City officials and employees are strongly reminded that public office is a public trust,” the local government said.

The local government added the Constitution provides that “Public officers and employees must, at all times, be accountable to the people, serve them with utmost responsibility, integrity, loyalty and efficiency.”

“Elected and appointed city officials alike are expected to strictly abide by these principles of law, and any violation or disregard thereof will never be condoned or tolerated in this City,” it said.

Any reports of anomalous behavior committed by public officials may be reported to [email protected]