QC gov’t releases guidelines for public, private markets during MECQ

(Eagle News)–Public and private markets in Quezon City will operate only on selected hours during the modified enhanced community quarantine.

According to the localized guidelines issued by the Quezon City government on Sunday night, operating hours are only from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The marketing schedule previously implemented by the barangay that has jurisdiction over the market shall be strictly followed.

All stalls that are allowed to operate according to national government guidelines shall operate only at 50 percent capacity, based on the localized guidelines.

Recruitment agencies, travel agencies, barber shops, salons, facial care centers, videoke operators and ticket offices shall remain closed.

According to the guidelines, a no quarantine pass no entry shall be strictly implemented in the markets.

Market administrators were also ordered to maintain and manage queues, and to implement single-entry and exit points to better manage the people.

Thermal scanning shall also be done upon entry of personnel and/or the public; if a person registers temperature higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius, he or she shall be referred to the nearest health center.

The wearing of face masks is also mandatory.

The markets should also be disinfected either twice a day, once a week or both.