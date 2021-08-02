QC gov’t places 25 areas under “special concern lockdown”

(Eagle News) — The Quezon City government has placed 25 areas under a “special concern lockdown” amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in those areas.

According to the local government, the following areas are under a 14-day lockdown:

part of Quirino Highway, Barangay Gulod

part of ROTC Hunters, Cluster 7, Barangay Tatalon

part of G. Araneta Avenue, Barangay Santol

part of Luke Street, Hobart Subdivision 2, Barangay Kaligayahan

part of GKHSIA, Upper Banlat, Barangay Tandang Sora

part of Alex Apartelle, Virgo Street, Solville Subdivision, Barangay Talipapa

Tabigo Street, Barangay Commonwealth

part of Ilang-Ilang Street, Barangay Batasan Hills

part of Davao Street, Barangay Alicia

part of Esteban Abada Street, Barangay Loyola Heights

four areas in Shelter Homes, Barangay Batasan Hills

part of Ipo Street, Barangay Salvacion

part of Cotabato Street, Barangay Alicia

part of Agueda Street, Barangay Toro

part of Emerald Lane, Morning Star Drive, Barangay Culiat

part of Mang David Street, Barangay Baesa

part of Ocampo Street, Barangay UP Campus

Ave Maria convent, Ave Maria Road, Maligaya Park Subdivision, Barangay Pasong Putik

part of Labo Street, Barangay San Isidro Labrador

six areas on Dela Cruz Street and part of Manansala Street, Barangay Krus na Ligas

part of Domingo Street, Barangay Holy Spirit

part of Bagong Buhay Street, Barangay Sto. Niño

part of Temple Drive, Barangay Ugong Norte

part of Fatima Street, Barangay UP Campus

a compound on Cordillera Street, Barangay Doña Aurora

The local government said food packs and essential kits will be distributed to the families affected by the lockdown.

They will also undergo swab testing.

On Friday, the Palace announced Metro Manila, including Quezon City, would be placed under a general community quarantine with heightened and additional restrictions amid the threat of the Delta variant until Aug. 6.

From Aug. 6 to 20, the Palace said Metro Manila would revert to a more stringent enhanced community quarantine.

The Philippine National Police has begun tightening border controls in areas covered by the NCR Plus bubble, with only authorized persons outside residences allowed passage.