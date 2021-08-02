QC gov’t places 25 areas under “special concern lockdown”

(Eagle News) — The Quezon City government has placed 25 areas under a “special concern lockdown” amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in those areas.
According to the local government, the following areas are under a 14-day lockdown:
- part of Quirino Highway, Barangay Gulod
- part of ROTC Hunters, Cluster 7, Barangay Tatalon
- part of G. Araneta Avenue, Barangay Santol
- part of Luke Street, Hobart Subdivision 2, Barangay Kaligayahan
- part of GKHSIA, Upper Banlat, Barangay Tandang Sora
- part of Alex Apartelle, Virgo Street, Solville Subdivision, Barangay Talipapa
- Tabigo Street, Barangay Commonwealth
- part of Ilang-Ilang Street, Barangay Batasan Hills
- part of Davao Street, Barangay Alicia
- part of Esteban Abada Street, Barangay Loyola Heights
- four areas in Shelter Homes, Barangay Batasan Hills
- part of Ipo Street, Barangay Salvacion
- part of Cotabato Street, Barangay Alicia
- part of Agueda Street, Barangay Toro
- part of Emerald Lane, Morning Star Drive, Barangay Culiat
- part of Mang David Street, Barangay Baesa
- part of Ocampo Street, Barangay UP Campus
- Ave Maria convent, Ave Maria Road, Maligaya Park Subdivision, Barangay Pasong Putik
- part of Labo Street, Barangay San Isidro Labrador
- six areas on Dela Cruz Street and part of Manansala Street, Barangay Krus na Ligas
- part of Domingo Street, Barangay Holy Spirit
- part of Bagong Buhay Street, Barangay Sto. Niño
- part of Temple Drive, Barangay Ugong Norte
- part of Fatima Street, Barangay UP Campus
- a compound on Cordillera Street, Barangay Doña Aurora
The local government said food packs and essential kits will be distributed to the families affected by the lockdown.
They will also undergo swab testing.
On Friday, the Palace announced Metro Manila, including Quezon City, would be placed under a general community quarantine with heightened and additional restrictions amid the threat of the Delta variant until Aug. 6.
From Aug. 6 to 20, the Palace said Metro Manila would revert to a more stringent enhanced community quarantine.
The Philippine National Police has begun tightening border controls in areas covered by the NCR Plus bubble, with only authorized persons outside residences allowed passage.