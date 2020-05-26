QC gov’t places 2 “densely populated areas” under special concern lockdown

Looks to extend lockdown in 11 other areas

(Eagle News)–The Quezon City government has placed two densely populated areas under a special concern lockdown, and is looking to extend the same in 11 other areas.

In a statement, the local government said Assistant City Administrator for Operations Alberto Kimpo identified the two additional areas as Certeza Compound in Barangay Culiat and Alley 2 Homart Road in Barangay Baesa in a letter to Department of the Interior and Local Government-National Capital Regional Director Maria Lourdes Agustin dated May 26, 2020.

The local government said it is, on the other hand, looking to extend the 14-day lockdown in Sitio Militar in Brgy. Bahay Toro; Vargas Compound-Adelfa Metro Heights-Abanay and Ancop Canada in Brgy. Culiat; Lower Gulod in Brgy. Sauyo; 318 Dakila St., 2nd Alley Kalayaan B and Masbate St. in Brgy. Batasan Hills; and Victory Avenue, ROTC Hunters, BMA Avenue and Agno St. in Brgy. Tatalon amid plans to continue rapid testing on all individuals in those areas.

Certeza Compound

According to Kimpo, while Certeza Compound only has one confirmed COVID-19 case, the area’s dense population makes it a candidate for the lockdown, also based on the recommendation of the QC Health Department and as requested by Barangay Culiat officials.

“Its 44 families cramped in a 70-square meter compound, makes Certeza in great risk of community transmission,” Kimpo said.

He said the QC Health Department will conduct rapid testing on 200 individuals and a random rapid testing involving around 450 households in the immediate vicinity of the lockdown area.

Alley 2 Homart Road

The QCHD also recommended Alley 2 Homart Road be placed under the lockdown for the same reason.

At present, QC-ESU head Dr. Rolly Cruz said there are nine confirmed cases in the area, with one death, while the others are either confined in various HOPE facilities or undergoing quarantine at home.

“An estimated 156 families, comprising of 500 individuals, will undergo rapid testing to help determine the spread of COVID-19 in the area,” Cruz said.

Rapid testing

Since it began rapid testing on May 21, the QC-ESU has conducted tests on 1,419 individuals in all 5 barangays where the 11 areas of special concern were placed on lockdown, Cruz said.

Out of the 1,419 individuals, Cruz said 78 came out IgM and IgG positive, 6 were IgM positive and 11 tested negative but were symptomatic.

Cruz said that individuals who tested positive for IgM and those negative for IgG and IgM antibodies but have symptoms of COVID-19 were automatically subjected to a confirmatory PCR test.

Food packs distribution

Kimpo said that the distribution of food packs in all 11 areas was completed last May 17.

“Muli po nating hinihingi ang kooperasyon ng lahat sa hangarin nating pigilan ang pagkalat ng virus sa ating lugar. Huwag po nating isaalang-alang ang ating kalusugan at kaligtasan,” Mayor Joy Belmonte for her part said.