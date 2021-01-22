QC gov’t: Mother, girlfriend of first UK variant case in PHL tested negative for B.1.1.7

(Eagle News) — The mother and the girlfriend of the Quezon City resident who was found positive for the UK COVID-19 variant upon arrival from Dubai have tested negative for the variant.

This is according to the Quezon City government, which made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday night.

“Patuloy na imomonitor ng mga doktor ang kanilang kalagayan, at tatapusin na lamang ang kanilang quarantine sa isolation facility,” the local government said.

Earlier, the Department of Health said the mother and the girlfriend were among 14 contacts of the Philippines’ first UK variant case–a 29-year-old male resident of Quezon City–who tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, the local government announced the 29-year-old male had already tested negative for COVID-19 based on his recent swab test.

The local government said, however, that he would still undergo a final medical assessment in the quarantine facility where he is staying before he can reunite with his family and reintegrate with the community.

On Friday night, health authorities also confirmed the UK variant had been detected in 16 other COVID-19 cases in the country.