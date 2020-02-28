QC gov’t lifts cease and desist order on MRT-7 station construction

(Eagle News)–The Quezon City government on Friday, Feb. 28, lifted the cease and desist order it had issued on the above-ground construction of the Metro Rail Transit 7 Quezon Memorial Circle station.

“Ni-lift na po ng city government ang cease and desist order ngayon dahil natuwa naman po kami na binigyang-halaga ang aming concerns,” QC Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

Belmonte issued the statement after the QC government, and its stakeholders – – environmentalists, representatives from the National Housing Unit (NHA), engineers, residents, and others, approved the new design of the station, which has been reduced to a 426-square meter (sqm) above ground structure, with a height of only 6-7 meters.

Belmonte had issued the cease and desist order after authorities found that the original design’s floor area was more than five times the size specified in the projects’ permit and clearance.

Belmonte had said the design would affect the national heritage park.

“Today, we are very happy that we have succeeded not only in preserving our park, but at the same time, we have succeeded in ensuring that our people will have adequate mass transportation,” she said.

Once completed by 2022, the MRT-7 will cut travel time from Manila to Bulacan from 2 hours to just 34 minutes, the Department of Transportation said.