QC gov’t issues show-cause order vs employee allegedly behind issuance of PWD cards to 6 “unqualified” individuals

Releases additional guidelines in issuance of PWD cards

(Eagle News)–The Quezon City government has issued a show-cause order against an employee allegedly behind the issuance of Persons With Disabilities cards to “unqualified” members of a well-off family for P2000 each.

In a statement, the local government said the permanent employee, who was ordered back to his mother unit in July 2019, was asked to explain within 72 hours why the cards, which went viral on social media, were issued to the six family members in 2018 despite not having “supporting documents.”

The development came as the local government issued what it said were more stringent guidelines in the issuance of the cards which are meant to give benefits to PWDs under Republic Act No. 10754 or An Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of Persons with Disability.

Under Memorandum Circular No. 16, the Persons with Disabilities Affairs Office (PDAO) is tasked to coordinate with a Quezon City government-owned hospital to verify a claim if a person declares having a disability that the local government said is “not visibly apparent.”

“The PDAO will schedule the applicant at one of our hospitals and have them undergo a personal assessment by the appropriate specialist medical doctor,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

Only when the disability has been confirmed will the ID be issued.

PWDs with “apparent disability, or those with obvious physical manifestation,” on the other hand, only “need to submit their latest medical certificate or abstract describing the disability or a photo showing their apparent disability,” the local government said.

The local government said an indigent with a disability but with no medical certificate or abstract may undergo free examination in QC-government-approved hospitals provided they submit a certificate of indigency from the barangay.

Aside from the medical abstract/certificate of verification, PWDs must also submit proof that they are residents of Quezon City, such as a government ID with their address or barangay certificate of residency, and a 2×2 ID picture.

“These guidelines aim to help prevent fraud in the issuance and use of PWD IDs while ensuring that legitimate PWDs can continue to obtain their IDs in an expeditious manner,” the mayor said.