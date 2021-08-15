QC gov’t files raps vs two who got COVID-19 booster shots

(Eagle News) — The Quezon City government has charged two individuals for getting a third COVID-19 vaccine shot in the city even if they had already been fully vaccinated in another.

In a statement, the local government said one of those charged before the City Prosecutors Office received his second Sinovac dose in Mandaluyong City on May 10, but still received a Moderna shot in Quezon City last week.

The other, the local government said, announced on social media that he had received a third dose of Pfizer even if he was already fully vaccinated with Sinovac.

The two were charged for violation of Ordinance No. SP-3032, series of 2021, “An Ordinance Prohibiting COVID-19 Vaccine Fraud,” which Mayor Joy Belmonte approved on July 29.

“In essence, these people are stealing the vaccines which could save the lives of others, not to mention making a mockery out of the efforts of our frontline workers. We will make sure that once proven, these individuals will be punished accordingly to the fullest extent of the law,” City Attorney Orlando Paolo Casimiro said.

Under Section 3, in particular, a fully vaccinated person “pretending to be unvaccinated for purposes of receiving additional unwarranted inoculations” will be meted out a fine of P5,000 and can be detained for up to six months.

The Department of Health has said there are so far no initiatives for COVID-19 booster shots, noting that there wasn’t enough data so far they actually work.

The DOH also noted the “equity” factor, as some Filipinos have yet to receive even their first COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Earlier, the World Health Organization called for a moratorium on COVID-19 booster shots in some countries, noting that many people in other parts of the world have yet to receive their vaccine shots.