QC COVID-19 cases near 1000 mark

(Eagle News) — The coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Quezon City have reached 996, four cases shy of the 1000 mark.

According to the local government, based on Department of Health data, of the 996, 674 have been validated by the city’s Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit.

Deaths so far exceed recoveries, 80 vis a vis 76.

The local government said among the close contacts of the COVID-19 cases who were traced, 143 were suspected COVID-19 cases.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 5000 COVID-19 cases, with recoveries keeping the lead over deaths for the second day in a row.