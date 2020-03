Seven recover

(Eagle News)–The Quezon City government has 87 confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 cases.

In an update posted on its official Facebook account, the local government said of the 87, 13 have died and 7 have recovered.

The city has 39 people under investigation, and 234 patients under monitoring.

In Metro Manila, Quezon City has the most number of COVID-19 cases so far.

The Philippines has over 600 confirmed COVID-19 cases.