Six patients recover

(Eagle News) — The Quezon City government has confirmed 62 cases of the coronavirus disease 2019.

In a post on its official Facebook account, the local government said the breakdown of the 62 is as follows:

Of the 62, the local government said six have recovered while six have died.

So far, there were 34 patients under investigation and 193 patients under monitoring in the city.

The Philippines has confirmed 501 COVID-19 cases so far.