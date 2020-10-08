Pulse Asia: 92% of Filipinos believe President Duterte has done well in preventing spread of COVID-19 in PHL

(Eagle News) — Ninety-two percent of Filipinos believe President Rodrigo Duterte has done well in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Based on Pulse Asia survey results released on Thursday, Oct. 8, 87 percent from Metro Manila, 91 percent from Luzon, 92 percent from Visayas, and 92 percent from Mindanao approved of the President’s actions.

Per socioeconomic class, 93 percent from Class D, 92 percent from Class E and 78 percent from Class ABC gave their approval.

According to the survey results, 84 percent of Filipinos approved of what the national government has so far done in controlling the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Specifically, 85 percent of those in Mindanao, 85 percent of those in Luzon, 86 percent of those in Visayas, and 78 percent of those in the National Capital Region gave their approval.

Eight-four percent of Class ABC, and of Class D; and 85 percent of Class E said they approved of the national government’s overall performance.

Of the actions taken by the national government, overall, survey results showed 84 percent of Filipinos approved of the national government’s efforts to give a subsidy to those who lost their livelihood due to COVID-19.

Seventy-five percent from Metro Manila, 82 percent from Luzon, 87 percent from Visayas, and 91 percent from Mindanao said they approved of this specific action of the government.

Per class, the survey results showed 74 percent of Class ABC, 84 percent of Class D, and 91 percent of Class E gave their approval.

The survey also found nearly all Filipinos (97%) are worried about contracting COVID-19, with basically everyone implementing measures to avoid catching the illness

The survey was conducted through interviews of 1,200 representative adults 18 years old and above.

It has a +/- 2.8% error margin at the 95% confidence level.

Subnational estimates for the geographic areas covered in the survey have the following error margins at 95% confidence level: +/- 5.7% for Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, Pulse Asia said.