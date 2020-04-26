Puerto Princesa confirms first COVID-19 case

(Eagle News)–Palawan’s Puerto Princesa has confirmed its first COVID-19 case.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron said in a Facebook message on Sunday, April 26, that the patient was admitted to the hospital on April 14.

“Nakunan siya ng swab test bago siya pumanaw at naipadala ito sa Research Institute for Tropical Medicine ngunit hindi kaagad lumabas ang resulta at kagabi lang nalaman na siya ay positibo,” he said.

The patient died on April 21.

Another patient showing COVID-19 symptoms died early Sunday morning, he added.

A contact tracing is ongoing.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 7000 COVID-19 cases.