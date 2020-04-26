DOH reports 285 new COVID-19 cases, total at 7579

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has risen to 7579, after the Department of Health reported 285 new cases.

The DOH said the country has recorded 862 recoveries, including the 70 new ones.

Over 500-or 501–deaths have been recorded, including the seven new deaths.

The DOH has said it was too early to say if the country was flattening the COVID-19 curve, but said there were indications.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in select areas in the country, including Metro Manila, to May 15.