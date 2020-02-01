Public urged to report hospitals that refuse treatment to Chinese nationals, suspected 2019-nCoV cases

(Eagle News)–The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. (PHAPi) on Saturday, Feb. 1, reminded medical institutions they should not refuse medical services and discriminate against Chinese nationals and patients suspected of the novel coronavirus.

“Part ng aming commitment… you do not discriminate ang ating mga kalahi, ibang lahi.. Kasi ang ospital is for all people na nangangailangan ng tulong,” PHAPi president Dr. Rustico Jimenez said in an interview over radio dzbb.

Jimenez said these hospitals can be penalized of proven they turned away patients.

He urged the public to report to the association or the Department of Health erring medical institutions.

“Kasama po ‘yun sa aming sinumpaan sa Hippocratic Oath… ,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez issued the statement after the Department of Health confirmed the country’s first 2019-cOv case.

The woman, a 38-year-old from Wuhan, China, the seat of the outbreak, is reportedly stable.

Thirty-one people are under probe for symptoms of the virus.