Public urged to report hospitals that refuse treatment to Chinese nationals, suspected 2019-nCoV cases

Office employees wearing facemasks walk along a street in Manila on January 30. The Philippines reported its first case of the virus on January 30, a 38-year-old woman who arrived from Wuhan and is no longer showing symptoms. She came to the Philippines on January 21, sought medical help four days later and was admitted to hospital for testing. (Photo by Ted Aljibe / AFP)

(Eagle News)–The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. (PHAPi) on Saturday, Feb. 1, reminded medical institutions they should not refuse medical services and discriminate against Chinese nationals and patients suspected of the novel coronavirus.

“Part ng aming commitment… you do not discriminate ang ating mga kalahi, ibang lahi.. Kasi ang ospital is for all people na nangangailangan ng tulong,” PHAPi president Dr. Rustico Jimenez said in an   interview over radio dzbb.

Jimenez said these hospitals can be penalized of proven they turned away patients.

He urged  the public to report to the association or the Department of Health erring medical institutions.

“Kasama po ‘yun sa aming sinumpaan sa Hippocratic Oath… ,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez issued the statement after the Department of Health confirmed the country’s first 2019-cOv case.

The woman, a 38-year-old from Wuhan, China, the seat of the outbreak, is reportedly stable.

Thirty-one people are under probe for symptoms of the virus.

 

 

