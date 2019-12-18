Featured News, National

Duterte wants to go around M. Manila on board a motorcycle but PSG against it

President Rodrigo Duterte is seen driving a motorcycle in the PSG compound on Wednesday, Oct. 16, in this screenshot of a video given by Senator Bong Go to the Malacañang Press Corps. This was the same day the President figured in a motorcycle accident./c/o Senator Bong Go/

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has plans of going around Metro Manila on board his motorcycle.

This is according to Presidential Security Group chief Brigadier General Jose Eriel Niembra who spoke to reporters on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

According to Niembra, though, he was against the idea.

President Duterte is a known motorcycle enthusiast.

In October, he figured in a motorcycle accident in the PSG compound that saw him sustaining bruises and wounds.

A day after the incident, the President was seen testing a scooter in Bahay ng Pagbabago, Duterte’s official residence in Malacañang, in pictures released by Senator Bong Go, his former long-time aide.

The President later pushed through with a scheduled trip to Japan, but had to return to the country due to “unbearable back pain.”

Doctors who examined him said the pain was due to “muscle spasms.”

 

