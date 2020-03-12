PSG: All of President Duterte’s foreign travels suspended

(Eagle News)–All of President Rodrigo Duterte’s foreign travels are suspended.

The Presidential Security Group made the announcement on Thursday, March 12.

The PSG said this was upon recommendation by the Department of Health.

The PSG did not say how long the suspension would last.

The PSG’s announcement came after the PSG announced it would implement a “no-touch” policy on the President as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

But the President has since then continued shaking hands with other people.