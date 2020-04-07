PSA: Inflation further eases to 2.5 percent in March

(Eagle News)–Inflation further eased to 2.5 percent in March 2020, amid the coronavirus disease 2019 crisis.

The Philippine Statistics Authority said this was slower than the 2.6% recorded in February, and the 3.3% in March last year.

The PSA said the slowdown was primarily due to the drop in the transport index, at an annual rate of 1.8 percent.

Slower annual increments in the indices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco at 18.0 percent; and housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels at 1.1 percent, also pushed down the inflation during the month, the PSA said.

Higher annual increases, on the other hand, were noted in the following groups:

Food and non-alcoholic beverages, 2.6 percent;

Furnishing, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house, 4.2 percent;

Communication, 0.5 percent; and

Recreation and culture, 1.6 percent

“Excluding selected food and energy items, core inflation slowed down further to 3.0 percent in March 2020,” the PSA said.