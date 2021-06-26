Private, non-DepEd schools may start classes for SY 2021-2022 provided there are no face-to-face classes: DepEd

(Eagle News) — Private schools and non-Department of Education schools may now start their classes for school year 2021 to 2022, provided there are no face-to-face classes.

The DepEd issued the statement as it noted the new general school opening and school calendar were still on hold pending approval.

Earlier, the department said it was eyeing Sept. 13, Sept. 6 or Aug. 23 as the opening of classes for this school year.

The department, however, had said that the final school calendar for academic year 2021-2022, however, still depends on President Rodrigo Duterte’s approval.

According to the DepEd, private and non-DepEd schools that intend to start classes ahead of the general school opening should submit relevant documents to the regional director, as specified in DepEd Order No. 13 s. 2020 and DepEd Order No. 17 s. 2020 on readiness assessment.

President Duterte has said he was still reluctant to allow face-to-face classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.