Presidential Spokesperson Roque apologizes to President Duterte over “perpetual isolation” remark

(Eagle News) — Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Monday, Aug. 24, publicly apologized to President Rodrigo Duterte for saying he was “in perpetual isolation.”

In a virtual briefing, Roque said he had made the “wrong choice of words” in his press briefing on Aug. 17.

According to Roque, what he meant was that the Presidential Security Group “has been doing a good job at ensuring that there is social distancing between anyone who wants to talk to the President.”

“Pasensya po,” Roque said.

Roque made the “perpetual isolation” statement after Interior Secretary Eduardo Año announced he again tested positive for COVID-19.

Año, who immediately went into isolation, had been in a Cabinet meeting presided over by the President a few days before.

Roque then said the President’s health was “fine,” and later noted that the “perpetual isolation” remark was merely a figure of speech.