President to Congress: Revive death penalty for drug crimes

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, July 27, renewed his call for the passage of a death penalty law.

The President in particular called for a law that revived the death penalty via lethal injection for crimes committed under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

President Duterte noted afterwards, however, that there was not as much applause at the Batasang Pambansa after he made the call.

“I suppose they are not interested,” he said, apparently referring to the lawmakers who were present.

As a result, some members of the audience clapped harder.

The President has long pushed for a revival of the death penalty, noting that illegal drugs were destroying the youth.

He said such a policy would instill fear in criminals.

The death penalty in the country was last scrapped in 2006.