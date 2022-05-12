President Rodrigo Duterte urges public to unite under next admin for continuous nation-building

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has urged the public to unite under the next administration, “so we can continue the difficult but rewarding task of building a stronger and more progressive nation.”

The President made the statement as he thanked and congratulated Filipinos, who he said “made the elections successful because you have made your will known by performing your sacred right and duty to vote.”

He expressed hope the winning candidates would “serve the Filipino people with all your heart and ability and prioritize the welfare of the general public above everything.”

The President also thanked those who lost in the elections for their participation in the electoral process.

“You may not have won this time but I hope you will continue to serve our people in your capacity as leaders in your respective sectors and communities,” he said.

Former Senator Bongbong Marcos Jr. is expected to win the presidency by a landslide, with his 31,103,761 votes as of 11:17 a.m., with 98.35 percent of election returns processed.

Vice President Leni Robredo is a far second, with only 14,821,870 votes.