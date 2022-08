(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos has appointed Monalisa Dimalanta as chairperson of the Energy Regulatory Commission.

Dimalanta, a lawyer, is a former chief legal counsel of the Aboitiz Power Corporation.

She will replace Agnes Devanadera.

According to her appointment paper, her term is set to expire on July 10, 2029.

The Palace said Dimalanta also served as chair of the National Renewable Energy Board.