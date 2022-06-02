President-elect Marcos to take oath as PHL’s 17th chief executive at National Museum

(Eagle News) — President-elect Bongbong Marcos will take his oath as the country’s 17th chief executive at the National Museum.

According to Incoming Presidential Management Staff secretary Zenaida Angping, the “National Museum of Philippines building and its surrounding areas match our requirements for President-elect Marcos’ inauguration.”

According to Angping, the National Museum was chosen over Quirino Grandstand, “to avoid disrupting the medical care being given to the COVID-19 patients housed there.”

“Preparations are already in full swing to ensure that (the National Museum) will be ready by then,” Angping said.

The National Museum of the Philippines was also the venue for the inauguration of former Presidents Manuel Quezon, Jose Laurel, and Manuel Roxas.

Marcos was proclaimed the country’s next President on May 25 after winning the May 9 elections by a landslide.