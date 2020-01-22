President Duterte’s one-on-one with Panelo postponed to Jan. 28

(Eagle News)–Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo’s scheduled one-on-one interview with President Rodrigo Duterte today, Jan. 22, has been postponed.

An advisory from Panelo’s office said the interview, which was supposed to take place at 5:30 p.m., has been rescheduled to Jan. 28.

The advisory said this was due to “pressing matters.”

“Ang sabi niya kasi sa akin eh, ‘I want to discuss many things and I want the Filipino people to listen to what I’m going to say,’ Lahat na current issues,” Panelo had said when he announced the Jan. 22 interview.

Panelo first interviewed Duterte on television in September 2018.

During the interview, Duterte talked about a variety of issues, including martial law in Mindanao and then-Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.