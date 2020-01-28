President Duterte’s one-on-one with Panelo postponed anew

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte’s scheduled one-on-one with Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo today, Jan. 28, has been postponed anew.

According to Panelo, who made the announcement on television, the President was feeling under the weather because “he had several meetings yesterday and had to pore (over) many documents.”

Panelo said the interview would have to be moved to next week.

“We will let you know as soon as we know the specific date,” he said.

The President’s one-on-one with Panelo was supposed to take place on Jan. 22.

Panelo, however, said this was canceled due to “pressing family matters.”

The President was first interviewed by Panelo on national issues in September 2018.