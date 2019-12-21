President Duterte’s approval rating surges to 87 percent in December

(Eagle News)-President Rodrigo Duterte’s approval rating surged to 87 percent in December, a Pulse Asia survey showed.

The 87 percent registered by the President was nine points higher than the 78 percent he garnered only three months earlier, in September.

Duterte’s rating increased in Balance Luzon, from 69 percent in September to 83 percent in December; Visayas, from 84 percent to 93 percent; and in Mindanao, from 92 percent to 98 percent.

In Metro Manila, Duterte’s approval rating went down a bit, from 80 percent in September to 78 percent.

The President’s rating also increased among members of Classes ABC, from 75 percent to 89 percent; and of Class D, from 78 percent to 88 percent

His rating remained unchanged among members of Class E, at 84 percent in September and December.

In a statement, the Palace said the “almost double figure increase in such a short span of time” was attributed to the “Duterte administration’s efficiency and commitment towards serving Filipinos.”

“We see that our recent hosting of the 30th Southeast Asia (SEA) Games, War on Illegal Drugs, DutertEnomics, Build, Build, Build Program, and Socio-Economic reforms and policies, among others, have paved the way and yielded this positive and high approval rating from the Filipinos,” Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said.

He added “our dedication towards reducing the crime rate in the country and minimizing the poverty rate to 16.6% while making sure the inflation rate is at bay have also contributed to this outstanding result.”

“Despite the relentless attacks and criticisms from the opposition and critics, we will continue to strive to provide better services to all the Filipinos, for us to achieve overall development and success,” he said.

“We will continue to undertake necessary government programs, reforms, and actions in support of our goals as we aim for a better Philippines,” he added.