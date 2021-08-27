President Duterte, Xi reaffirm PHL-China ties in 45-minute phone conversation

Discuss possible collaboration in vaccine development and production, infra development, among others

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte called on “greater collaboration” with China in the public health sector, particularly in vaccine development and production, in a 45-minute phone conversation with China’s leader Xi Jinping on Thursday, Aug. 28, the Presidential Communications Operations Office said.

In a statement, the PCOO said President Duterte also thanked China for its assistance in the Philippines’ COVID-19 response and its support for the government’s Build, Build, Build project, noting the completion of the Estrella-Pantaleon bridge which it funded.

He said he looks forward to the early completion of ongoing infrastructure projects and China’s continued support for landmark projects including the flood control projects in Mindanao, Pasig River-Marikina bridges, Samal Island-Davao City Connector Project, and the Subic-Clark Railway Project, the statement said.

According to the statement, President Duterte also encouraged the imperative for enhanced economic cooperation to accelerate post-pandemic recovery, as he reiterated the Philippines’ commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties particularly in trade and investment and infrastructure development.

“Asia’s dynamic future depends on how hard we all work together, how we respect each other, and how we ensure that we as nations are mindful not just of our rights but of our responsibilities,” President Duterte said in the statement.

The President also encouraged increased Chinese investments in key sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, information and communication and technology, and science and technology, and congratulated Xi and China on the Centennial Founding Anniversary of the Communist Party of China.

The Palace described the conversation as “warm, open, and productive.”

President Duterte has established close ties with China upon his resumption of office, calling the country a “friend.”

This was in contrast to his predecessor’s approach, during whose administration relations between the Philippines and China soured, with the Philippines filing a protest over the West Philippine Sea dispute in the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

The arbitral tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines.