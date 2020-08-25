President Duterte wants all national gov’t transactions published in newspapers to ensure transparency in disbursement of gov’t funds

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte is requiring national government agencies to publish in newspapers of general circulation the details of each of their transactions to ensure transparency in the disbursement of government funds.

President Duterte made the disclosure in a meeting with members of the Cabinet aired on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The President said the policy was in light of the “sama ng loob” of the public over the allegations of corruption in PhilHealth, the state insurer.

“Not only the COVID mechanism, yung PhilHealth, lahat, (Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Agriculture, Department of National Defense), ipupublish yung mga..they must prepare well in advance because I will require them to publish sa tatlong newspaper of general circulation ang mga bibilhin at pagkatapos, ipupupublish sino yung bidder. Ipangalan nila,” the President said, noting that PhilHealth, in particular, should publish even its paper clips’ bidder.

He said also to be included in the publication was the place where bidders are supposed to be situated.

Even then, the President gave the assurance funds for the government’s COVID-19 response were being spent the right way, noting that the people he has entrusted them to, such as the former military men, were “honest.”

“Wag kayong maano sa PhilHealth, Bayanihan 1 and 2…,” he said.

He said that he would still impose stricter measures on the funds allotted under Bayanihan 1 and 2.

Since the funds are still being spent, he asked the public to “allow us time to do the reckoning, and that will be the time (we account) for the funds.”

“Itong nagnakaw ng pera lalo na sa COVID, they will go to jail,” he said.