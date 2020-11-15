Featured News, National

President Duterte visits typhoon-stricken Cagayan

President Rodrigo Duterte visited Cagayan on Sunday, Nov. 15. He was accompanied by Senator Bong Go./Melvin Co Aluning/DOTr/

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte visited  on Sunday, Nov. 15, Cagayan, which was badly-hit by Typhoon “Rolly.”

A picture shared by Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Libiran showed the President with Senator Bong Go at the  airport.

Libiran said the President was in Tuguegarao.

President Duterte also conducted an aerial inspection of Cagayan Valley. He was accompanied by Senator Bong Go./Senator Bong Go FB/

Pictures from Go showed the President and the senator conducting an aerial inspection of Cagayan Valley.

The President also talked to residents of Solana.

President Duterte also spoke to residents of Solana, Cagayan./Senator Bong Go FB/

Cagayan and its  capital Tuguegarao are under a state of calamity due to “Rolly,” which for the most part remained as a typhoon in the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The President’s visit came after he conducted an aerial inspection of Marikina and Montalban, which have also been flooded as a result of the heavy rains brought by “Rolly” in recent days.

 

