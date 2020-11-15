President Duterte visits typhoon-stricken Cagayan

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte visited on Sunday, Nov. 15, Cagayan, which was badly-hit by Typhoon “Rolly.”

A picture shared by Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Libiran showed the President with Senator Bong Go at the airport.

Libiran said the President was in Tuguegarao.

Pictures from Go showed the President and the senator conducting an aerial inspection of Cagayan Valley.

The President also talked to residents of Solana.

Cagayan and its capital Tuguegarao are under a state of calamity due to “Rolly,” which for the most part remained as a typhoon in the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The President’s visit came after he conducted an aerial inspection of Marikina and Montalban, which have also been flooded as a result of the heavy rains brought by “Rolly” in recent days.