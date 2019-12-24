President Duterte visits soldiers injured in Cotabato City blast, Nov. 28 encounter with terrorist groups

(Eagle News)-President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, Dec. 23, visited the soldiers wounded in the explosion in Cotabato City on Sunday, and in an encounter with terror groups on Nov. 28.

The visits in Camp Siongco Station Hospital in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao and Cotabato Regional and Medical Center took place after the President led the ceremonial distribution of land titles to beneficiaries of the agrarian reform program in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in Cotabato City.

In Camp Siongco, the President also awarded the Order of Lapu-Lapu-Rank of Kampilan to Sergeant Ariel Joaquin, Corporal Genesis Mansalon, Private First Class Cris John Figueroa and Private Ian Villaruel, who were given assistance by the Office of the President.

He conferred the award and assistance to Corporal Alexander Flauta and Corporal Alvin Samama who had been injured in an encounter with terrorists in Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao on November 28.

In Cotabato Regional and Medical Center, the President visited Staff Sergeant Ariel Lumagod, Private First Class Aljon Jimenez, Private First Class Jaymark Bron and Private Raymond Oyan, who were given assistance.

The government has said the Bangsamoro Freedom Fighters and Dawlah Islamiyah were behind the attack in Cotabato that left at least 22 injured.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to probe the incident.