President Duterte visits checkpoint after enhanced community quarantine takes effect

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte visited early Tuesday, March 17, a checkpoint along MacArthur Highway, Presidential Security Group Jesus Durante III said.

A picture from Durante showed the President talking to soldiers manning the checkpoint at 4 a.m.

Earlier, President Duterte said “lalabas ako” after announcing an enhanced community quarantine on Luzon in a bid to contain the spread of the 2019 coronavirus disease.

He said members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases would also meet daily to assess the COVID-19 situation.