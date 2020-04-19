US President Trump calls President Duterte to discuss bilateral cooperation vs COVID-19: Senator Go

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday, April 19, spoke to his United States counterpart Donald Trump to discuss bilateral efforts to fight COVID-19, Senator Bong Go said.

Go said the phone call, which the US President made, lasted for 18 minutes.

Details of the conversation have yet to be released.

As of Sunday, the Department of Health confirmed 6259 COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, with recoveries widening their lead over deaths for several straight days.

The United States on the other hand has reported over 730,000 cases so far.

President Duterte has imposed an enhanced community quarantine in Luzon to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

The ECQ is expected to end on April 30.