President Duterte to undergo COVID-19 testing prior to SONA

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte will undergo COVID-19 testing before he holds his fifth State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 27.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said also to be tested are government officials and ground personnel who will be present.

Senate President Tito Sotto had said only a maximum of 50 people would be allowed inside Batasang Pambansa, the venue for the SONA.

He had said 25 seats would be allotted for the executive department, 13 for the House of Representatives, and 12 for the Senate.

Only 15 Cabinet members, including him, Roque said, will be allowed inside the plenary.

“Ang alam ko po lahat ng papasok sa loob ng Batasan will be subjected to PCR testing on Sunday, the night before. At lahat po ng ng nasa grounds ng Batasan will be administered also rapid tests,” he said.