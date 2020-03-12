President Duterte to undergo COVID-19 test as precaution: Go

Go says he will take test, too

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte will undergo a test for the novel coronavirus, Senator Bong Go said.

According to Go, who said he would undergo the test himself, they were “not doing this because we have symptoms of COVID-19.”

“We are doing this to ensure that we are fit and healthy to engage the public and perform our duties in the coming days and weeks,” he said.

Go added, however, that it was also “prudent for us to take precautionary measures in compliance with the advice of our health officials” and put themselves under quarantine.

He said they, after all, regularly engaged with Cabinet members who have been exposed to individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philippines has recorded 49 COVID-19 cases so far.

Last night, the Department of Health said a the country recorded its second fatality.