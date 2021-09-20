President Duterte to speak before UN General Assembly

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte will address the United Nations General Assembly.

The Palace said the President will speak on the first day of the High-Level General Debate of the 76th Session slated on Sept. 21.

The Palace said the President is expected to discuss the country’s positions on global issues such as universal access to COVID-19 vaccines, climate change, and human rights.

He is also expected to discuss the situation of migrant workers and refugees, and international and regional security developments.

The debate will be presided over by H.E. Abdulla Shahid of Maldives, the incoming president of the 76th UNGA.

The assembly will follow “a hybrid format of in-person and virtual attendance of delegates, in view of the evolving situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”