President Duterte to public: Report graft, corruption in gov’t agencies

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, Nov. 24, urged the public to report graft corruption in government.

In making the appeal, the President announced a P10,000 reward to tipsters, noting that he would make good his promise when he ran for President in the recent elections.

“Iyong mga nasa window ng business permit, yang mga clearances, papahirapan ang tao kaya ang sabi ko sa inyo, if you want to earn money, good money, pag maganda ang kaso, malaki ang lugi sa gobyerno, report it to the person that you trust without giving your name and number,” the President said.

The President said if there were reports about congressmen receiving kickbacks from government projects, he would refer the information received by the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission to the Ombudsman, noting that the legislature was a separate branch of government.

“Huminto talaga kayo maski ngayon lang. Next administration, fine, balik kayo sa dati, wala akong pakialam pero sa ngayon, ‘wag kayo maghinanakit, ‘wag kayo magalit sa akin kasi ako galit din sa inyo,” he said.

He said around 300 government officials have already been dismissed from government due to cases related to graft and corruption.