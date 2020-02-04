President Duterte to private hospitals: Help fight novel coronavirus

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has asked private hospitals to help fight the novel coronavirus.

A statement issued by his office said the President issued the appeal during a briefing with government officials and health experts in the Palace on Monday, Feb. 3.

“The President also appealed to private hospitals to help the government fight the scourge by accommodating patients seeking treatment after hearing reports that some private facilities refuse to accept patients manifesting symptoms of the virus,” the statement said.

According to the statement, health officials were also told to conduct an inventory of vehicles at the Department of Health’s regional offices.

He vowed to allocate money for the DOH for vehicles that will be used to transport people who were infected by the virus.

The Philippines has so far confirmed two novel coronavirus cases, including one death related to the virus.