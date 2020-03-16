President Duterte to make new announcements today, March 16 — Bong Go

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to make new announcements on the 2019 coronavirus disease, Senator Bong Go said on Monday, March 16.

Go did not give a specific time but said the President would make the address after his meeting with officials of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), military and police.

“Maraming mga bagong pronouncement ang ating Pangulo. Abangan n’yo po,” Go said.

Metro Manila is on its second day of community quarantine as a precaution against COVID-19.

Classes have been suspended until April 14.