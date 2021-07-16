President Duterte to lead inspection of newly-developed Clark International Airport on Saturday, July 17

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to lead the inspection of the newly-developed Clark International Airport on Saturday, July 17.

The Department of Transportation said he will be accompanied by Transportation Secretary Art Tugade.

According to the DOTr, the airport, dubbed “Asia’s Next Premier Gateway”, is among the key projects of the “Build, Build, Build” program of the government.

The DOTr said it finished the development of the same in 2020 despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project is expected to help decongest passenger traffic at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

According to the DOTr, it will have connectivity with the North South Commuter Railway system, where an airport express can transport arriving travelers from Clark to Makati in just 45 minutes.

With the expansion of the airport and the construction of the new Passenger Terminal Building (PTB), passenger capacity, the DOTr said, will be tripled from its current 4.2 million to 12.2 million annually.

“Moreover, the CRK is seen to generate more jobs, boost tourism, and help propel the economic growth of Central Luzon and the whole country,” the DOTr said.

On Thursday, President Duterte also led the opening of phase 1 of the 18-kilometer Tarlac Interchange Project in Tarlac City.

The department has said the18-km section of the expressway is expected to benefit 11,200 motorists and commuters.

It is expected to shorten travel time from Tarlac City to Cabanatuan City to just 20 minutes from the usual 70 minutes.

The DOTr has said it was working double-time to complete projects under the government’s Build, Build, Build program before President Duterte’s term ends in 2022.