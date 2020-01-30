President Duterte to impose temporary travel ban on travelers from Hubei, China — Go

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte will implement a temporary travel ban on travelers coming from Hubei, China, where Wuhan, the seat of the novel coronavirus outbreak, is located, Senator Bong Go said.

According to Go, this was after he talked to the President and made the recommendation following the country’s confirmation of the first 2019-nCoV in the country.

“Nais ko pong ipaalam sa publiko na nakausap ko po si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte kanina at inirekomenda ko ang pag-impose ng temporary travel ban upang maprotektahan ang ating mga kababayan sa pagkalat ng Coronavirus. Sang-ayon po si Pangulo na iimplementa ang temporary travel ban sa mga manggagaling mula Wuhan city and the entire Hubei province ng China,” Go said.

He said the President and “concerned government officials are also studying the possibility of imposing temporary travel restrictions for those coming from other places affected by the infection.”

He said the President has scheduled a meeting with medical experts and key government officials next week to “discuss all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.”

“Rest assured that the Duterte administration takes this threat seriously. I am appealing to the public to cooperate with authorities in order to ensure the safety of everyone,” he said.

On Thursday, Jan. 30, the Department of Health confirmed that a 38-year-old woman from Wuhan, China had the 2019-nCoV and was currently being treated in the San Lazaro hospital in Manila.