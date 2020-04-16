President Duterte to Filipinos: Observe ECQ rules strictly

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, April 16, called on Filipinos to observe the enhanced community quarantine rules strictly.

The President made the call as he noted he himself could not return to Davao because his daughter, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, had imposed a lockdown.

“Alam kong lahat sabik na sabik kayo. Ako rin hindi makauwi. Hindi ako pinapayagan ng mayor doon makapunta. Walang eroplanong maka-landing sa Davao City,” Duterte said.

He said he himself wanted to get home but had to follow because “yon ang patakaran niya to protect the people of Davao City.”

“Sundin lang natin,” he said.

Earlier, the Davao mayor mayor issued Executive Order No. 13.

Under the order, all flights to and from the Davao international airport are suspended.

The ECQ in Luzon is expected to end on April 30.