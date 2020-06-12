President Duterte to Filipinos: Move forward with “courage, hope, optimism” as PHL wages “united battle” vs COVID-19

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte urged Filipinos to “move forward with courage, hope and optimism” as the country wages a “united battle” against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President, in his Philippine Independence Day video message aired on Friday, June 12, made the statement as he noted “we now have the opportunity to demonstrate that we possess tbe same gallantry of spirit and the nobility of character as the heroes of our past.”

He said Filipinos honor them for their “bravery, heroism and sacrifice,” and thank them for the “gift of democracy..”

“I join all Filipinos in celebrating the 122nd anniversary of the proclamation of Philippine independence. 122 years our forefathers proudly proclaimed the birth of the Filipino nation,” he said.

“Mabuhay tayong lahat. Mabuhay ang Republika ng Pilipinas,” he added.